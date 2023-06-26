Tony Mowbray's men also returned to the Academy of Light for the first pre-season today with a tour of America set to follow alongside friendlies against South Shields and Gateshead.

Sunderland have so far announced four incoming signings summer: Nectar Triantis, Jobe Bellingham, Luis Hemir Semedo and Jenson Seelt.

But what other transfer news and gossip is doing the rounds regarding Sunderland and their Championship rivals? Here, we take you through all of the main headlines that you might have missed:

Blackburn Rovers have reportedly registered an interest in Manchester City midfielder Kian Breckin. Southampton and Leeds United have also been credited as admirers of the 19-year-old starlet.

Luton Town have been credited with an interest in Ross Stewart. The Sunderland striker is expected to miss pre-season training with an injury but only has a year left on his deal.

Burnley have returned with a second bid for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke of £10million, to be paid in instalments, which it is thought the Black Cats have once again rejected.

Fulham defender Joe Bryan is in talks with Championship club Millwall about a possible switch to the Championship club. The 29-year-old is a free agent after his contract wasn’t renewed by Fulham at the end of last season.

Coventry City hare said to have agreed on a fee with Scottish Premier club Ross County to take Josh Reid back to the club following his departure for a six-figure sum back in January 2021.

Leyton Orient are reportedly keen on signing Sunderland's second-choice goalkeeper Alex Bass. Reports suggest that Bass could replace Lawrence Vigouroux following their promotion last season. Vigouroux is out of contract this summer and is attracting interest from Premier League side Burnley.

Championship club Queens Park Rangers are said to have agreed a deal to sign departing Leyton Orient man Paul Smyth. The 25-year-old is familiar with the set-up at Loftus Road having played for the club previously.

