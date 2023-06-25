Burnley have returned with a second bid for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, according to reports.

Alan Nixon of The Sun on Sunday has stated that although Sunderland turned down a £7million approach earlier in the month, Vincent Kompany's side have returned with a second bid.

The Premier League outfit are said to be the only active bidder for Clarke's services and have had a second offer - which consisted of a package of around £10million to be paid in instalments - turned down by Sunderland.

The former Leeds United and Tottenham winger chipped in with 24 goal contributions for the Black Cats last season in all competitions, including two goals against Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup.