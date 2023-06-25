News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group

Sunderland turn down second £10m Jack Clarke transfer offer from Burnley - reports

Sunderland have reportedly rejected a second bid from Burnley for Jack Clarke.

By James Copley
Published 25th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read

Burnley have returned with a second bid for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, according to reports.

Alan Nixon of The Sun on Sunday has stated that although Sunderland turned down a £7million approach earlier in the month, Vincent Kompany's side have returned with a second bid.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Premier League outfit are said to be the only active bidder for Clarke's services and have had a second offer - which consisted of a package of around £10million to be paid in instalments - turned down by Sunderland.

The former Leeds United and Tottenham winger chipped in with 24 goal contributions for the Black Cats last season in all competitions, including two goals against Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup.

Most Popular

Burnley were promoted to the Premier League as champions following a stellar campaign in the Championship under Manchester City legend Kompany. The Clarets' Premier League rivals Brentford and Crystal Palace have also been linked with Clarke

Related topics:Premier LeagueBurnleyBIDSunderlandLeeds United