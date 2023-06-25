News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland goalkeeper Alex Bass wanted by newly-promoted League One side - reports

Sunderland goalkeeper Alex Bass has been linked with a move to Leyton Orient.

By James Copley
Published 25th Jun 2023, 02:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 10:09 BST

Leyton Orient are reportedly keen on signing Sunderland's second-choice goalkeeper Alex Bass during the summer transfer window.

The Sun on Sunday have claimed that the League One club want Bass to replace Lawrence Vigouroux following their promotion last season. Vigouroux is out of contract this summer and is attracting interest from Premier League side Burnley.

Bass, who has two years left on his current deal, was signed from Portsmouth last summer following Sunderland's promotion to the Championship. However, the 25-year-old was limited to just two cup starts last campaign and played second fiddle to number-one stopper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland's retained list saw last season's third-choice goalkeeper Jacob Carney depart after his contract expired leaving Patterson and Bass as the club's two senior stoppers.

Youth team player Adam Richardson, 19, is expected to make the step up to join Tony Mowbray's first team but the departure of Bass would leave a hole in Sunderland's squad in terms of numbers and experience.

