Leyton Orient are reportedly keen on signing Sunderland's second-choice goalkeeper Alex Bass during the summer transfer window.

The Sun on Sunday have claimed that the League One club want Bass to replace Lawrence Vigouroux following their promotion last season. Vigouroux is out of contract this summer and is attracting interest from Premier League side Burnley.

Bass, who has two years left on his current deal, was signed from Portsmouth last summer following Sunderland's promotion to the Championship. However, the 25-year-old was limited to just two cup starts last campaign and played second fiddle to number-one stopper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland's retained list saw last season's third-choice goalkeeper Jacob Carney depart after his contract expired leaving Patterson and Bass as the club's two senior stoppers.