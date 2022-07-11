Sunderland, Preston and QPR-linked striker jets out to South Korea with Tottenham Hotspur

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spurs are currently in South Korea on a pre-season tour and Parrott, 20, is reported to have jetted out with the squad.

Sunderland signed Jack Clarke from Spurs over the weekend and reports suggest they are keen to further add to their squad from the North London club.

Former Sunderland player – and Echo columnist – Stephen Elliott believes Republic of Ireland international Parrott would be a good addition for the Black Cats this summer.

Troy Parrott of Republic Of Ireland celebrates. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"For him to keep improving, he needs to move himself up a level. I think somewhere like Sunderland - they need a couple of strikers - they've got Ross Stewart there at the moment but he could do with a little help in there.” Elliott told the RTÉ Soccer Podcast.

"I think if Troy Parrott came to Sunderland, I think he'd embrace playing for a club like that with the big crowds, the atmosphere at the games and that feeling of doing well there and thriving there.

"He looks like the type of player that thrives on playing on the big occasion and I think it could be a really good move."

Clarke agreed a four-year deal to return to Wearside ahead of the friendly with Rangers, the game abandoned at half-time.

The Black Cats are continuing to target young players with potential to grow as they try and move to a sustainable financial model.

Alex Neil said: "I think what's important is that, we've got a model where we've got experienced lads who are there to help with the young lads that are coming through," Neil said.

"The majority of our recruitment, certainly the ones who we're purchasing, are going to be ones where their best years are ahead of them.

"It's then my job to try and develop those players, and get them the game time they need.

"Equally, we've got to be successful in the same sentence and that's not an easy balance to strike.