Phil Smith in Portugal | National World

Sunderland are in Portugal and will play two friendlies over the coming days.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are in Portugal for their pre-season training camp - with games to come against Sporting CP & Sevilla over the coming days.

And the Sunderland Echo will be there to cover the tour with full-match coverage via Phil Smith with analysis, reaction, player grades and more! We’ll also have picture galleries from both games and Phil’s tour diary as Sunderland’s Premier League preparations crank up ahead of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a 2-2 draw against Gateshead and a 4-0 victory over South Shields in their first outings of the summer last Saturday, Regis Le Bris’ squad have now jetted out to the Algarve for a training camp that will culminate in matches against Sevilla and Sporting CP.

Sunderland’s next pre-season fixture comes against Sevilla on the evening of Saturday, July 19th at 8pm. The Black Cats will train for the next few days in Portugal before meeting their Spanish opponents at the Estadio Algarve.

Le Bris’ side will then be back in action at the same venue on Monday, July 21st against Sporting. That game is also scheduled to kick off at 8pm.

Sunderland's remaining 2025/26 pre-season schedule in full is as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19/07 – Sevilla FC, Estádio Algarve (20:00)

21/07 – Sporting CP, Estádio Algarve (20:00)

26/07 – Heart of Midlothian, Tynecastle Park (15:00)

29/07 – Hull City, MKM Stadium (19:45)

02/08 – Real Betis, Stadium of Light (15:00)

09/08 – FC Augsburg (14:00)

10/08 – Rayo Vallecano (16:30)

For further details of how to watch the friendlies from Portugal click here.

What is the latest Sunderland AFC transfer news?

Saudi club Neom SC have dropped out of the race to sign Sunderland target Granit Xhaka, according to reports.

The Black Cats have been heavily linked with an ambitious swoop for the Bayer Leverkusen star in recent days, with suggestions that transfer chiefs on Wearside are hoping to wrap up a deal worth around £8.7 million this summer.

To that end, it has been widely reported that Sunderland were facing competition from Neom for Xhaka’s services, but a fresh update from continental journalist Sacha Tavolieri has stated that the Middle Eastern side are now out of the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on X, Tavolieri said: “Neom SC now out of the race for Granit Xhaka as they won’t pay more than €8m [£6.9m] to Bayer Leverkusen. Deal was stalling Tuesday & at standstill today. Sunderland’s a clear option for Xhaka, as [are] Fenerbahçe, who spoke directly with the Swiss. However, there’s a feeling that Xhaka [could] drive up the price to get the best possible offer. It’s not out of the question that Xhaka could stay at Bayer, either.”

Sunderland AFC have already enjoyed a busy summer of recruitment following their promotion back to the top flight following the dramatic play-off final victory over Sheffield United at Wembley in May.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland and West Ham transfer target available for £22.5m due to relegation release clause - reports