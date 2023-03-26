News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland players like post after £1.5m ex-Black Cats man nets late equaliser against Croatia

Former Sunderland loanee Nathan Broadhead netted a 93rd-minute equaliser for Wales against Croatia on Saturday evening.

By James Copley
Published 26th Mar 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

Broadhead sealed a £1.5million move to Ipswich Town from Everton during the January transfer window after cutting short a loan move at Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic. The Welshman netted 13 times in 27 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland in League One last season as the club were promoted.

Broadhead was keen on a move back to the Stadium of Light in January but the move didn’t materialise. Having netted four times in 13 games in all competitions since his move to Ipswich Town, the 24-year-old Bangor-born striker was called up to Rob Page’s Wales squad for the Euro qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia.

Broadhead started on the bench but was brought on in the second half with Wales 1-0 down for his first international appearance. With the clock ticking and Wales heading for a defeat, the former Everton man managed to poke home a late equaliser to hand his country a point in Group D.

Wales posted a photo of Broadhead celebrating his maiden international goal on their Instagram account, which was liked by current Sunderland players Corry Evans, Carl Winchester (on loan at Shrewsbury Town), Dan Neil, Joe Anderson, Leon Dajaku (on loan at St Gallen) and Ross Stewart.

Former Wales captain and ex-Swansea City and Everton defender Ashley Williams also commented on the post offering his support and congratulations to the one-time Sunderland loanee. Wales next face Latvia in Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday.

Wales' forward Nathan Broadhead (C) is congratulated by teammates after he scored their first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification football match between Croatia and Wales in Split, on March 25, 2023. (Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP) (Photo by DENIS LOVROVIC/AFP via Getty Images)
