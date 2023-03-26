Broadhead was keen on a move back to the Stadium of Light in January but the move didn’t materialise. Having netted four times in 13 games in all competitions since his move to Ipswich Town, the 24-year-old Bangor-born striker was called up to Rob Page’s Wales squad for the Euro qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia.

Broadhead started on the bench but was brought on in the second half with Wales 1-0 down for his first international appearance. With the clock ticking and Wales heading for a defeat, the former Everton man managed to poke home a late equaliser to hand his country a point in Group D.

Wales posted a photo of Broadhead celebrating his maiden international goal on their Instagram account, which was liked by current Sunderland players Corry Evans, Carl Winchester (on loan at Shrewsbury Town), Dan Neil, Joe Anderson, Leon Dajaku (on loan at St Gallen) and Ross Stewart.

Former Wales captain and ex-Swansea City and Everton defender Ashley Williams also commented on the post offering his support and congratulations to the one-time Sunderland loanee. Wales next face Latvia in Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday.

