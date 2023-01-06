Ex-Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead recalled by Everton as striker assesses transfer options
Former Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead has been recalled from his loan spell at Wigan by parent club Everton – and is expected to move again before the end of the month.
The Echo understands the 24-year-old has an offer on the table from League One promotion-chasers Ipswich, with 18 months left on his Toffees contract.
Sunderland did try to re-sign Broadhead in the summer, following an impressive loan spell on Wearside, and he’s said to prefer a move back to Wearside should the opportunity arise.
The Black Cats are trying to sign two more strikers this month, after Ellis Simms was recalled by Everton, yet it’s unclear if they’ll pursue another move for Broadhead.
After signing for Wigan on an initial season-long loan deal, Broadhead scored five goals in 22 Championship appearances for The Latics.
Wigan are bottom of the Championship following four consecutive defeats under new boss Kolo Toure.