The Echo understands the 24-year-old has an offer on the table from League One promotion-chasers Ipswich, with 18 months left on his Toffees contract.

Sunderland did try to re-sign Broadhead in the summer, following an impressive loan spell on Wearside, and he’s said to prefer a move back to Wearside should the opportunity arise.

The Black Cats are trying to sign two more strikers this month, after Ellis Simms was recalled by Everton, yet it’s unclear if they’ll pursue another move for Broadhead.

Nathan Broadhead celebrates after scoring for Wigan Athletic. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

After signing for Wigan on an initial season-long loan deal, Broadhead scored five goals in 22 Championship appearances for The Latics.

