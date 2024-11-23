The Sunderland star has set a brief message to supporters on social media following his injury blow

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland player Romaine Mundle has posted a three-word message to Sunderland fans on social media.

Earlier this week, head coach Régis Le Bris confirmed that Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle are both potentially facing a spell of around six to eight weeks on the sidelines. Both players were injured in the same passage of play during the 2-2 draw with Coventry City before the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mundle suffered a hamstring injury, while Browne suffered a fracture in his leg. While the exact length of their absence is at this stage unknown, Le Bris has confirmed that he is expecting to be without the players for around six to eight weeks. Taking to Instagram after the game, Mundle wrote “Be back soon,” to Sunderland fans accompanied with one red heart and one white heart emoji.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directy to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Le Bris said he was confident he could field a team capable of producing a strong performance at Millwall: “Alan and Romaine will probably be out for six to eight weeks. Alan has broken a bone in his leg, but you can have a different level of fracture, so it will be six to eight weeks probably. Romaine has damaged his hamstring, and will be out for roughly the same time.”

“We have to manage the situation,” he added. “As a coach, you would like to have the full squad available all the time, but it doesn’t really work like that, especially in a long league like the Championship with 46 games. We were prepared for that, but it’s always unpredictable. You have to expect that suspensions and injuries can occur, and with the quality of the group and the depth of the squad, we can manage many situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to change many players – three, four five, I don’t know exactly – but the players that will be coming in have been training with us and are talented players. They know the context, the culture and the game model, they just haven’t played with the team a lot in competitive games.”