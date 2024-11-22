Sunderland drew 2-2 with Coventry City at home last time out. They face an away trip to The Den this weekend to face Millwall as they look to return to winning ways.

The Black Cats remain top of the Championship table above Sheffield United on goal difference after their impressive start to the season. Leeds United, Burnley, West Brom and Watford then make up the play-off positions.

Regis Le Bris has done a great job since taking over and will want Sunderland’s momentum to continue. Here is a look at where they sit in the latest edition of the supercomputer....