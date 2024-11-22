Sunderland's position in 2024 Championship table compared to Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday & Co - gallery

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:40 BST
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 20:04 BST

Sunderland are back in action this weekend following the international break

Sunderland remain top of the Championship table and are level on points with Sheffield United. The Black Cats have had an impressive first few months of the season under the guidance of Regis Le Bris.

The former FC Lorient man arrived at the Stadium of Light in the summer as a bit of an unknown quantity. He has done a great job so far and the club’s supporters are dreaming of promotion to the Premier League.

Sunderland drew 2-2 away at Coventry City last time out as they prepare to face Millwall away. Here is a look at the league table in 2024......

74 points

1. Leeds

74 points | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

58

2. West Brom

58 | Getty Images

57

3. Norwich

57 | Getty Images

57

4. Boro

57 | Getty Images

