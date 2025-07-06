Leo Hjelde could miss the start of the season after undergoing Achilles surgery earlier this summer

Sunderland defender Leo Hjelde has been spotted on crutches during the club’s return to pre-season training at the Academy of Light – as he continues his recovery from surgery on a long-standing Achilles issue.

The 21-year-old shared a snap on Snapchat on Saturday morning showing him walking with the aid of crutches, shortly after Régis Le Bris and his squad reconvened for the first time ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Hjelde confirmed earlier this week on Norway’s Viaplay Premier League podcast that he had already undergone one operation on his Achilles, with a second procedure on the other leg scheduled for the coming days. He described the injury as a rare issue but said his recovery is progressing well, adding that he hopes to be back between mid-August and September.

The defender, who joined Sunderland from Leeds United in January, made 19 appearances last season and played a key role in helping the Black Cats secure promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs. While primarily a centre-half, Hjelde spent much of his time at left-back as injuries to Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese left the squad stretched in wide areas. His versatility was a valuable asset to Le Bris, though his performances in a full-back role did draw mixed reviews.

Reflecting on one of Sunderland’s late-season defeats, BBC Radio Newcastle pundit Marco Gabbiadini said: “I agree with you about Hjelde, he's not a full-back and he doesn't give the attacking support that those other players do. That meant that Le Fée was constantly receiving the ball around the halfway line with his back to the defender or half-turned. He was never really in the dangerous positions and exchanging the ball with Hjelde further up the park.”

Regardless, Le Bris showed faith in the Norwegian across the second half of the campaign, and with Sunderland now back in the Premier League, Hjelde will hope to prove his worth at the highest level once fully fit. His absence at the start of the season may have implications for Sunderland’s defensive recruitment strategy this summer, especially on the left-hand side, where the club are already set to add experienced Mozambican international Reinildo from Atlético Madrid.

In other news, Former Sunderland defender Kenton Richardson has been named club captain at Gateshead ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, with the Black Cats set to face the National League side during pre-season.

Richardson, now 26, came through the ranks at Hartlepool United before signing a two-year deal with Sunderland in 2020, initially linking up with the under-23s. The Durham-born defender made just three appearances for the Wearsiders – all in the EFL Trophy – before being released following the club’s promotion to the Championship in May 2022.