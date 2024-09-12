Sunderland player claims he was 'never trusted' following summer loan exit
Sunderland defender Timothee Pembele has claimed that he was “never trusted” at the Stadium of Light, and as such felt that it was necessary to leave Wearside to continue his development elsewhere.
The full-back was sent out on loan to French outfit Le Havre in the closing stages of the summer transfer window having failed to make much of an impact on the first team picture in the North East. Pembele joined the Black Cats from Paris Saint-Germain last September, but made just eight Championship appearances as he struggled with injury and the challenge of displacing Trai Hume in the starting XI.
As such, a temporary return to his home country was sanctioned, and the player himself has since made no secret of how pleased he is with the change of scene. Speaking to French outlet Paris Normandie, he said: “Humanly and sportingly, I am coming out of a difficult season. I arrived very late, and I never managed to catch up. The coach never trusted me. And the arrival this summer of Régis Le Bris has not changed anything in my situation. So, I preferred to go on loan.
“I’ve only been here a little over a week and I’m feeling fulfilled again. Quite simply, I’m happy. I’m coming to a club that I know a little bit about, because with PSG I’ve often come to play at La Cavée. And here, the coach really trusts the youngsters. In my opinion, La Havre is the ideal place to perform. In fact, as soon as my manager [agent] told me about Le Havre, I accepted straight away. I wanted to get back to Ligue 1.”
Pembele is yet to feature for Le Havre, but could make his debut this Sunday in a clash against Toulouse. At the time of writing, the Sunderland loanee’s new club are seventh in Ligue 1 having won two out of their opening three matches this season.
