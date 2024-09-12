Sunderland will face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that his side are hoping to sign a free agent goalkeeper before they face Sunderland this weekend.

The Black Cats will make an 800-mile round trip to Home Park on Saturday afternoon, and will be aiming to extend their winning start to the new Championship campaign to five matches. For their part, Plymouth are 22nd in the table, and are yet to register a victory in the league this season.

Things have been made worse for Rooney’s men by the confirmation earlier this week that first choice goalkeeper Conor Hazard will be ruled out for around 12 weeks as a result of an ankle injury sustained during Argyle’s recent defeat to Stoke City. Without the Northern Irishman available, Dan Grimshaw is expected to deputise between the sticks, but at the time of writing, the only other stopper on the books in Devon is teenager Zak Baker, who is yet to make an appearance for the first team.

Consequently, Rooney has admitted that he would like to bring in reinforcements in the immediate future, and is willing to turn to the free agent market to do so - with one deal potentially close. Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, he said: "We are hoping to have someone in for Saturday. We have got until 12 o'clock tomorrow to get a keeper registered. We are quite close on that but not over the line yet.”

When addressing the limits of the free agent market, the former England striker said: "There are not many [available goalkeepers]. It's something which we were looking at any way, to be honest, because I think that's really important. Not just for keepers being available to play but also for your training sessions. I think you need three or four keepers to be able to do what you want to do in training. We were looking at one anyway but it's really important we get one in as soon as possible because of the situation we are in."

Explaining Hazard’s injury in greater detail, he added: "He rocked his ankle a little bit and we didn't think it was anything too serious to be honest. He went for a scan and it turned out to be more serious than we thought. "He has had surgery and it went well but all the signs are it's going to be 10-12 weeks so it's a shame. I think he has been waiting to get into the team and I think he felt he was finally getting his chance. He was playing well so the timing for Conor is unfortunate but that's football. You can pick up injuries. Grimmy has got a chance now to come into the team and get a run of games. He has to make sure he's ready."