The fringe first-team Sunderland defender was taken off injured against Athletic Bilbao.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Murty has confirmed that Ben Crompton was withdrawn against Athletic Bilbao with a hamstring issue.

The defender started the Premier League International Cup match on Wednesday night at the Stadium of Light but was withdrawn 39 minutes into the first half after picking up an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old has featured mostly for the under-21s this season but has also been involved with Régis Le Bris’ first team, playing during pre-season and the Carabao Cup game against Preston North End at the beginning of the campaign. The centre-back also made the bench against Portsmouth in the Championship before the international break.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Crompton was replaced by Jenson Jones against Bilbao with the game ending 2-2 after Tommy Watson’s late equaliser. Sunderland’s lead coach Murty confirmed after the match that the defender had sustained a hamstring injury

“He had a tight hamstring two or three minutes into the game,” Murty told The Echo after the clash. “He felt it and he tried to carry on he tried to keep going it was just too much so we have to adjust we have to make changes. As we always say it gives someone else an opportunity to go and go and enjoy the stadium and play a game. Challenging for Ben and a bit of shame for him but we'll get the best possible support we can give him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison Jones gave the hosts a deserved lead in the first half but two quick goals from the visitors saw them enter the half-time interval behind. Watson’s deflected late effort secured a point for Murty’s men. The Black Cats had named a strong side for the contest, their first in this competition since 2017, with Jewison Bennette, Nazariy Ruysn and Ian Poveda given the chance to top up their match fitness.

“I thought for the first half of the first half we were really good and we've shot ourselves in the foot by showcasing some of the worst parts of our game but up until that point, I thought the lads took to the occasion well,” Murty added after the game.

“They dealt with the ball well and they were enjoying the challenge of playing against European opposition which is all we can hope for because for some of these young players, it's a big occasion for them so they handled the initial part of it well. We stuttered, we shot ourselves in the foot.

“We had some brilliant feedback because against teams of this level, if you give them the chance you're going to get punished and as much as we can extol the virtues of being clinical they need to see it, they need to feel it and then they've had to show another part of their game which is the resolve and the grit to keep on going to hopefully push and get an equaliser which I thought they actually really deserved. I am proud of them for that if a little bit frustrated that we haven't been slicker and smoother at times with the ball.”