Regis Le Bris has been previewing Sunderland’s return to action at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Chris Mepham and Milan Aleksic are available to make their Sunderland debuts at Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

The pair appear highly unlikely to come into the starting XI having only returned from international duty with Wales and Serbia respectively this week, but they could yet be named on the bench. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said last week that the club would be patient with Aleksic as he adjusts both to a new club and a new language, a message that Le Bris echoed at his pre-match press conference.

The club have invested a significant fee to sign the youngster and have high hopes for his future at the club, and Le Bris says he is exciting to work with a ‘really interesting player’.

“Chris and Milan are both available for this weekend,” Le Bris said.

“Milan is very young, talented, still discovering Sunderland and the league. But he has a lot of good qualities as a midfielder, an offensive midfielder I think. He can be creative, the ability to link with short passes and I think the ability to shoot and score from outside the box. He's a really interesting player.”

Fellow deadline-day additions Ahmed Abdullahi and Samis Abdul Samed are both absent this weekend due to injury, though the latter could make his debut next weekend. Abdullahi is expected to be out for around ten to twelve weeks after undergoing surgery on a pre-existing groin injury.