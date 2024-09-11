Sunderland earned a 2-2 in their opening Premier League International Cup game against Athletic Club de Bilbao.

Harrison Jones gave the hosts a deserved lead in the first half but two quick goals from the visitors saw them enter the half-time interval behind. Tommy Watson’s deflected late effort secured a point for Graeme Murty’s side.

The Black Cats had named a strong side for the contest, their first in this competition since 2017, with Jewison Bennette, Nazariy Ruysn and Ian Poveda given the chance to top up their match fitness.

Sunderland by and large dominated the first half, and would have been wondering how they managed to go into the interval a goal behind. They made all the early running, reminiscent of Regis Le Bris’ side so far this season in picking their moments to press and breaking at speed when they won it back. Though clear chances were few and far between, they took the lead when a nice flick from Rusyn sparked a quick counter. Watson broke into the box and though his cross was blocked, Harrison Jones had picked up a good position in the centre of the area and curled a fine effort into the top corner.

In the next fifteen they should have put the game to bed, Rusyn turning inside the box after another strong break but flicking an effort just wide. Watson then went even closer, cutting in from the left but nudging his right-footed shot inches wide of the far post. Poveda then teed Rusyn up for another effort inside the box, but he could only drive it to the bear post where it was comfortably saved.

Athletic had barely threatened capitalised on the uncertainty in the home defence after an injury to Ben Crompton, getting to the byline and firing in a dangerous cross. Blondy did well to cut it out but it fell kindly for Izobodo who smashed it into the back of the net. Sloppy play on the stroke of half time saw the visitors strike again, Sunderland losing the ball and allowing Sanz an easy finish into the far corner as he ran onto a pass.

The visitors were noticeably stronger after the interval, moving the ball quicker and getting higher up the pitch. Though Blondy remained largely untroubled in the Sunderland goal, the Black Cats were struggling to apply any pressure on the ball and get up the pitch.

It wasn’t until the introduction of Trey Ogunsuyi and Timur Tutierov that the hosts started to threaten, the duo bringing a real injection of energy. Tutierov blazed over after Watson did well to find him in the box, and then had a header well saved from close range from Bennette’s cross.

Sunderland had been hugely fortunate to escape when a sweeping break from Athletic Club ended with Azkune blazing wide from just a couple of yards out, but the host’s pressure finally told as Watson drove into the box. He was indebted to a huge deflection that carried the ball over the goalkeeper and in, but it was a good move. The Black Cats pushed hard for a winner but were immensely fortunate to escape when Blondy spilled a routine free kick deep into stoppage time, the loose ball falling kindly for an Athletic player who should have scored but instead blazed over. That meant Sunderland earned a point that was probably a fair reflection of the balance of the game.

1 . Blondy Nna Noukeu Was a bit unfortunate that his interception of a cross fell to Izobodo for the equaliser. Little he could do about the second goal. Generally quick off his line and comfortable in possession, but got away with one big handling error late on. 5

2 . Tom Lavery Wasn't able to get forward too often and the visitors had joy down his flank late on in the first half. Needed more support from those in front of him on both occasions. 5

3 . Ben Crompton Started the game well and made a few important interventions in his own box before being forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury a matter of minutes before Bilbao equalised. 6