Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tommy Watson was left on the bench against West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland winger Tommy Watson can’t help but make headlines at the present moment in time.

Last week, the teenager sparked a furore after it was confirmed that he will be leaving the Black Cats to join Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the season, and over the weekend, he was once again the talk of Wearside after Regis Le Bris opted not to introduce him to the action during his side’s 1-0 victory over West Brom, despite Romaine Mundle sustaining an apparent injury. But why did Le Bris instead choose to bring on Eliezer Mayenda, and what does it mean for Watson’s likely contribution over the remainder of the campaign?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why did Regis Le Bris choose not to bring Tommy Watson on during Sunderland’s win over West Brom?

Speaking during the latest episode of On the Whistle, The Echo’s chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith explained: “It's obviously a big talking point coming out of the game. I asked Le Bris after the game whether Watson would have come on had we not learned this week that he was going to join Brighton, whether the two things were related. He said that he felt that it was more about how unfortunate Eliezer Mayenda has been in terms of not being in the starting XI because of the quality of his performances, and he said it was an obvious decision to go with Mayenda, even if it's not his strongest position.

“He feels that [because of] the experience he's gained over the course of the season, the added versatility he has now, that he was the next in line. In my opinion, I think the two are definitely related. I think the fact that Mayenda is so - ‘connected’ is the word that Le Bris would use - to the club, that he's so driven, so obviously motivated. I think it's part of the reason why he moved ahead of Watson. I don't think there's any doubt about that.

“But having said that, I think that Mayenda was excellent in his performance. Every time he got the ball, I thought he made something happen. [He] didn't see a lot of the ball because of the game state and the fact that West Brom were dominating possession, but he always made something happen - whether it was getting past a player to create a chance, winning the free-kick, as of course he did for Hume’s winner. I thought it was a really, really strong performance and I think that it's one that really establishes himself as the next in line. If Mundle isn't playing on Tuesday [against Norwich City], I don't think there's any doubt that Mayenda will start and I think he deserves that opportunity.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil continued: “Now, throwing it forward, I don't think we should read into this that Watson doesn't have a part to play between now and the end of the season. I think it's been quite an intense week for him. He's obviously been the centre of all the headlines, all the stories. I think that when the dust settles a little bit in the weeks ahead, I think that Le Bris might be more minded to use him - albeit it looks like it's probably going to be as an impact sub rather than the starter.

“I think that, realistically, Sunderland can’t afford to go to the end of the season not using Watson, especially if Mundle does have an injury that’s going to keep him out for a while. He's the most obvious direct replacement. Mayenda did a really good job yesterday, we know Le Fée can play out there, we know Aleksic can play out there. But in terms of the way Sunderland set up, the familiarity of their system, the way they like to play, Watson is the obvious next replacement.

“I think that Sunderland realistically are going to have to use him. One of the reasons why Sunderland didn't sell Watson on deadline day was because they couldn't get a replacement and they felt that Watson was in a really good headspace, even if he was open to the idea of moving Brighton. They didn't have any concerns over his professionalism and his readiness to contribute.

“So I think having made that decision, I think they have to stick to that and Watson is going to have to be used. Are players like Mayenda going to be further ahead of him because of the fact that they're obviously connected to the long term of the club? I think that's obvious. But I think realistically, if Mundle is out for a while, we're going to have to see Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If Le Bris prefers to use him as a substitute, then I think that's more than fair. But I don't think it's realistic for him to be snubbed between now and the end of the season. I think Sunderland have made that decision. I think they will have to give him an opportunity at some point. And of course, it's up to Watson. It's up to the level of performance he brings and we'll see where his headspace is. But I still think he's going to be an important player, particularly in the light of that Mundle injury. We don't know how severe it's going to be yet, but if it's the same hamstring, there's obviously a chance it's going to be a while.”