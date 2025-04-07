Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland travel to face Norwich City on Tuesday evening.

Sunderland will be looking to continue their recent purple patch of form when they come up against Norwich City in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats have recorded back-to-back 1-0 victories since returning from last month’s international break, with Trai Hume having netted winning goals against Millwall and West Brom in consecutive weeks.

Reflecting on his side’s display against the Baggies on Saturday afternoon, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris said: "It was an important win away. The first half was okay in possession, we had some good spells but when we scored the opponent had to push and take risks. In that situation our zonal defence, midblock and low block were really important. We did really well from a tactical point of view but I want to reinforce the idea that the mindset of the team was key. They were really well connected, won many duels and the team spirit was impressive.

"It's the normal evolution of the game, because they used many bodies in the box and tried to play crosses, to use different options to create some chaotic situations in the box. We defended this very well and protected Anthony [Patterson]. The game became a little bit crazy because when we recovered the ball the chances were there to counter. So until the end it was on the end but I think you can feel now that the maturity of the team is getting better. I think probably three or four months we lost these games, we lost many points from these circumstances so this is a big positive."

The last time Sunderland played Norwich, they ran out 2-1 winners over the Canaries at the Stadium of Light just prior to Christmas, and here’s everything you need to know about how to follow all of the action from Tuesday’s looming reverse fixture...

When does Norwich City vs Sunderland kick off?

Sunderland will play Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday evening, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at 7.45pm BST.

Is Norwich City vs Sunderland on TV?

Yes, Norwich City vs Sunderland will be broadcast live via Sky Sports+, with coverage beginning shortly before kick-off. Viewers without a Sky TV subscription can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will allow them to watch the match in its entirety. A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

How else can I follow Norwich City vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Can I get tickets for Norwich City vs Sunderland?

Away tickets for Sunderland’s trip to Carrow Road are no longer available, with the Black Cats having already sold out their allocation ahead of their midweek away day.