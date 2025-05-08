Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-finals on Friday

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris faces a difficult selection decision at the point of attack when his side face Coventry City in their Championship play-off semi-final first leg on Friday evening.

With Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda both gunning for a start, the Black Cats have enviable options, but the choice could be complicated by the former’s lack of goals in recent times and the latter’s decent form of late.

Ostensibly, in the eyes of many, Mayenda may feel like a more deserving starter at the present moment in time, but Le Bris himself has hinted that he might prefer to utilise Isidor’s ntural pace and ability to run in behind over the course of a contest that could play to Sunderland’s counter-attacking strengths...

Who will Sunderland start up front against Coventry City?

And speaking on the latest episode of The Roar podcast, The Echo’s chief SAFC writer Phil Smith suggested that it may well be Isidor who gets the nod in the Midlands on Friday evening.

He said: “It's one that I've been back and forth with really over the last couple of weeks. I think it would be unbelievably harsh not to pick Eliezer Mayenda because I think he's not just the form striker at the club, but he's arguably the form attacking player, probably over the last three or four weeks. And I don't think Isidor, of late, has been anywhere near the level that he was at earlier in the season. I don't think that's harsh. I think that's a fairly fair comment on his performance level.

“However, the closer the game gets tomorrow, the more I think that Isidor might start... When I think about how this game might look and how I think Sunderland will approach it, I think they're going to be quite happy for Coventry to have a lot of the ball, as long as it's not too close to their box. And I think they'll try and play a lot of early balls, whether it's [Enzo] Le Fée on the left, [Patrick] Roberts on the right, Dan Neil from deep. I think they're going to try and spring the striker free over the top, and probably the player who is best to do that is Isidor because of that pace. I do kind of think and hope that maybe Isidor will be a bit of a big game player. I think he'll thrive on the pressure of the play-offs and the big game feeling.

“So it's an interesting one. I think it would honestly be so, so harsh on Mayenda if he doesn't start, but I do have a sneaking suspicion that it might be Isidor, and for tactical reasons, I can understand why. But there's no doubt Mayenda has an absolutely massive part to play across these two legs. You know, it’s very possible that in the last stages of both games, both of them are playing together. And we saw Le Bris do that against Sheffield United, against Burnley. So, yeah, really interested to see how that pans out. But the closer we get, the more I wonder if it might well be Isidor.”

