Sunderland are said to be ‘on the verge’ of a transfer breakthrough as soon as next week

Sunderland are “on the verge” of a transfer breakthrough, with Matija Frigan’s reported move seemingly gathering pace.

The Black Cats are known to be interested in attacking reinforcements and have been linked with Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz during the January transition window. However, the pair are now understood to be closing in on a move to Championship rivals Sheffield United.

According to the European football outlet Het Nieuwsblad, a “personal agreement already exists between Frigan and Sunderland”. A loan is thought to be on the table for the player, with an option to buy at the end of the current season.

However, Croatian outlet Sportske has now claimed that Frigan is “on the verge” of concluding a transfer to Sunderland. Their article adds that one detail remains to be agreed upon but that the decision “could be known as early as Monday or Tuesday.”

Their report adds: “One more item has not been resolved, and it is the subject of discussions between Westerlo and the Championship club. Sunderland wants to have Frigan on loan until the summer and to include in that contract that they will buy him back if they qualify for the Premier League, for €15million euros. At the same time, they would pay Westerlo for half a year of the loan.

Sportske also states that Westerlo would like Sunderland “to buy him in any case, even at a lower price, say €7million” if even they don’t win promotion to the Premier League, and it is this point that is being discussed now.