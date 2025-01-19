'I think...' - Mike Dean delivers verdict on Sunderland penalty call vs Burnley - disagrees with Don Goodman

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Jan 2025, 16:00 BST
Mike Dean has disagreed with Don Goodman over the penalty call during Burnley vs Sunderland

Ex-Premier League referee Mike Dean has delivered a clear verdict on Sunderland’s second penalty against Burnley on Friday.

The two teams played out a goalless draw in the Championship, but the contest wasn’t without drama, with Sunderland awarded two penalties, which were both taken by Wilson Isidor and saved by Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in the second half.

Isidor looked to have been tripped outside of the box for the first penalty before falling into the area. For the second, left-back Dennis Cirkin was clearly taken down. However, co-commentator Don Goodman questioned the decision during the game whilst performing his duties for Sky Sports.

“Yeah, I think this is a penalty,” explained Dean in the days after the game. “There are no complaints whatsoever by anybody for me. It’s a good decision by the referee.“[Cirkin’s] just nicked it back, he’s committed the Burnley player to the tackle, misses the ball and clearly gets the man.”

