Sunderland made it eleven points from six games with a win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground

Sunderland continued their superb start to the campaign with an impressive 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday evening.

Phil Smith was there reporting for The Echo and these were his key conclusions...

LUCK IS ON SUNDERLAND'S SIDE - BUT THEIR GOOD FORM IS NO FLUKE

There is no doubt that this game could have gone differently on another day. You can rightly say that a referee trying to clamp down on a player exaggerating contact is a step forward for the modern game, but you'd also probably have to concede that the foul from which Sunderland scored their winning goal isn't usually given. Had it been the other way round, Sunderland would have been similarly incensed.

It's also true that Chris Wood has for over a year been converting the kind of headed chances he missed yesterday with relative ease. Sunderland seem to be in a place at the moment where the fine margins are consistently falling their way. Régis Le Bris knows that it won't always be this way and that they have to keep banking the points for as long as it is.

Still, it was hard not to raise your eyebrows at Ange Postecoglou's assertion that Nottingham Forest should have 'comfortably' won this game. Possession doesn't necessarily equal dominance and for long periods of this game Sunderland were very secure in their defensive structure. In Alderete's goal and Wilson Isidor's early effort that flashed just wide of the far post, they had the two best chances of the first half. Though they were fortunate to come through that spell midway through the second half when Robin Roefs excelled and Woods erred, they finished the game well with Le Bris's substitutions easing the pressure and giving Sunderland a threat of their own. Nottingham Forest's XG of 1.65 wasn't that much better than Sunderland's 1.19, while seven of the home team's shots were from outside the box.

Nottingham Forest should have taken something from the game, but Sunderland are proving time and time again that they are no pushovers and their strong defensive structure is consistently keeping them in games. The form of Roefs is no fluke, it's an inspired bit of recruitment to pick up a young goalkeeper whose save percentage and box dominance statistics last season stood out. Alderete's form is no fluke, either. Sunderland knew they needed strong defenders this season so they picked up a player who has been doing this for years in a similarly set up Getafe side.

There will be days where games like this go the other way for Sunderland, but the way they have approached this season is worthy of real praise. They’ve shown real respect to the division and humility in their approach, and getting the rewards they deserve.

SUNDERLAND'S ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT REMAINS CLEAR

Le Bris delivered a typically calm assessment of the game in his post-match press conference, praising his players but making clear that there is still significant room for improvement. Where they can still get better is clear. Though their structure out of possession and their use of set pieces is excellent, their retention of the ball isn't quite top-level standard at this stage. Nottingham Forest consistently caught them out in the first half here, not pressing high from goal kicks but allowing the defenders to step out with the ball. They then sprung into action in a midblock and Sunderland turned it over far too often. Not only does it create opportunities for the opposition to counter, but it prevents the Black Cats from having periods in the game where they can rest. You can see fatigue creeping into Sunderland's game late on as the odd pass goes astray and the odd clearance mishit. Eventually, it will cost them.

Sunderland have got it exactly the right way round this season, putting their defensive structure first and adding attacking layers on top of that. It's the next big step for this incredibly impressive promoted team to take.

THE DEPTH OF THIS SQUAD IS GROWING

Le Bris will feel buoyed that he is getting more and more options within his squad as each game goes by. Having been asked to fulfil a defensive role in midfield on his first couple of appearances, this was the first chance to see Lutsharel Geertruida in a defensive position. He grew into the game the longer he was on the pitch, defending well and almost scoring with one dangerous late drive into the Nottingham Forest box. On this evidence, it won't be long until he is making a strong claim for a place in the starting XI. A centre half by nature, the full back positions look a more obvious route for him to break into this particular side. Neither Bertrand Traore nor Brian Brobbey were ever going to have many chances to score given the game situation, but Brobbey was more involved than his tricky debut against Nottingham Forest and Traore brought some welcome composure in possession. That Eliezer Mayenda didn't even get off the bench underlined the much improved depth in the Sunderland squad compared to last season. It gives them a good chance of staying in games for longer.

GRANIT XHAKA DELIVERS HIS BEST PERFORMANCE YET

The composure in possession, knowing exactly when to quicken up the pace and when to take an extra touch. Drawing fouls and breaking up the play. Dominant in the air. Another excellent assist that ultimately proved crucial... Granit Xhaka has been every inch the game changing signing Sunderland fans dared to hope he could be when he arrived earlier this summer.