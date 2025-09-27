Sunderland landed their third win of the Premier League season against Nottingham Forest

Sunderland were fortunate to be awarded the free kick that led to Omar Alderete’s winner against Nottingham Forest, according to Sky Sports pundits Andy Reid and Kevin Phillips.

The former Black Cats both agreed that Nicolas Dominguez was unfortunate to be booked and penalised for simulation, after a challenge with Trai Hume in which it looked as if the Northern Irishman possibly made some contact.

Andy Reid, who played for both clubs in his career, said: “I'm not seeing that at all. I think it's a really, really poor decision. You're looking at the players on the pitch and everybody's really, really confused about what's actually going on. And I think that's always a good indicator of whether a decision is right or not.

“You know, if that plays on, everybody on the pitch just gets on with it. There's no issues. You know, nobody kind of questions anything, and the game just goes on. To give a free kick and a booking up... So something's happened in his ear there, but it's a harsh one. But we said off the air, you know, this is where someone needs to take advantage.”

Kevin Phillips added: “I agree. I don't think there's any contact. I think when we slowed it down, we're lucky enough to slow it down and look at all different angles. And I think when the referee there has almost turned back, as if someone said something in his ear and got the card out. I don't think he was going to get the card out in the first place, but he does. You know, if you look at this here, you know, the challenge... You know, it's almost like there's nothing. It's just play on. But I don't think there's any contact there.”

However, both pundits agreed that there wasn’t enough contact from Arthur Masuaku on Neco Williams to justify a foul been given.

Phillips said: “You know, it's a wonderful ball in from Xhaka, and how Alderete gets him free, I do not know. You know, for me, straightaway, the body position of the forest defenders, they don't know where he is. You know, he's got a free run round the back, and in the Premier League, you know, away from it, he shouldn't be getting a free header there, six yards out.”

Reid added: “I think blocking goes on quite a bit in set pieces, so I think it'd be difficult to give a foul, although he does have hold of them. Nico Williams is the back man, and you can see that there definitely is a block going on there, but you see it in set pieces all the time, and maybe they could be switched on a little bit more. It's difficult, you know, you can't be giving away free headers at the back post like that.”