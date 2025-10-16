Régis Le Bris drops hint on Sunderland's next steps after Stuart Harvey's departure

Sunderland are revamping their operation behind the scenes following promotion to the Premier League

Régis Le Bris has paid tribute to Stuart Harvey's work as head of recruitment at Sunderland and said that the department is going through a period of reorganisation following promotion to the Premier League.

Harvey was a key figure in Sunderland's rise from League One back to the Premier League, but his departure from the club was announced from the statement last Friday. The club had reinforced their recruitment operation over the summer with the arrival of Florent Ghisolfi as director of football following his departure from AS Roma, while Kristjaan Speakman continues to play a vital role as sporting director.

“It is part of the evolution and journey of the club, and also of his journey as well," Le Bris said.

"I think he was really important for the club. We worked together a lot, even last season, and I think the outcome was really positive. After that, though, the structure and the organisation always evolves. You need to accept some different journeys."

Le Bris hinted that more appointments are likely to follow as Ghisolfi revamps the department, with the head coach stressing it was not about individuals but having the right structure moving forward.

“I think the organisation is evolving with new ideas," Le Bris said.

"Flo and Kristjaan are working hard on this topic, and probably in the next couple of months, they will have different options for how the structure might evolve even more. The journey of the club requires an evolution. The club was in the Premier League eight years ago, but then it had a long period in the third and second division. The strength of the structure, and what is needed within it, is always different depending on what money you can spend, the people you can have as part of it, and so on. Now, the ambition in the Premier League is really high, and you have to build your recruitment structure according to your ambition. The level of the Premier League demands a certain level of recruitment. It is obvious that things needed to evolve, and it is not really a question of individuals, it is more a question of organisation. I think Florent and Kristjaan are working together to find the best possible set-up."

What Kristjaan Speakman said about Stuart Harvey's departure last week

In the club's official statement last week, Speakman praised Harvey for his contribution during his time at the club.

“Stuart has made a significant contribution to Sunderland AFC throughout his time at the Club. His professionalism, expertise, and dedication have been evident throughout, and he has played a key part in our progress in recent years. He worked tirelessly through the summer to ensure continuity and consistency in our recruitment processes, and he leaves with our gratitude and best wishes for the future. Stuart will always be welcome back at the Stadium of Light.”