Sunderland are stepping up their preparations for what could be a crucial January transfer window

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have made an excellent start to their Premier League campaign and will be hoping for a strong January transfer window to strengthen their position.

Here, we take a look at the deals that could happen as Florent Ghisolfi and Kristjaan Speakman step up the club’s preparations for the winter window…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jhon Lucumí joins from Bologna

Clearly, Sunderland’s defence isn’t a significant priority heading into the January window. After the initial bid to sign Lucumí in the summer failed Sunderland turned to Lutsharel Geertruida and though he is yet to start a game given the strong form of others, he has already shown his quality and versatility from the bench. Sunderland’s interest in the Colombian remains, however, and though he has returned to the Bologna starting XI since the summer window closed he has not yet agreed a new deal. Lucumí will have 18 months left on his deal in January, so the Serie A club’s position is weakening with each window. Don’t rule out another effort from Sunderland.

Ahmed Abdullahi leaves on loan

Sunderland still believe Ahmed Abdullahi could have a long-term future at the club despite an injury-hit first season, but a loan move to Ligue 1 club Angers fell through after in the summer window. He’s expected to split his time between the senior and U21 groups until January, topping up his match fitness with the latter from time to time. A short-term move that would see him get six months of regular football under his belt in the second half of the season would be the best outcome for all parties.

Dan Neil departs/new midfielder arrives

Dan Neil’s current contract expires next summer and no resolution has been reached on a renewal. As such, a January departure has to be considered a possibility at this stage. Sunderland will not want to lose their homegrown midfielder, but will equally be loath to risk losing him on a free next summer from both a financial and particularly a PSR perspective (selling an academy player represents pure profit in accounting terms). It’s a little soon to predict how this one will turn out, as Neil is certain to get opportunities to impress during AFCON and that could alter the whole picture. Equally, it could be in his best interests to assess his options in the summer, both at Sunderland and beyond.

Sunderland would need to replace him if he was to depart in January. Though as of yet he hasn’t featured much, one or two injuries would leave the club very light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

New winger arrives

It’s a position on the pitch where Sunderland’s output this season hasn’t yet been major. Now there are a couple of key caveats to add here. Sunderland have prioritised their defensive structure so far this season (to great effect) and so they aren’t currently a team that gives wide players a real platform to thrive. And while they’ve spent significant sums across the pitch, in the wide and forward areas they’ve not been to recruit proven quality as they have in defence, for example. The point being, wingers such as Chemsdine Talbi and strikers such as Brian Brobbey will need time to adapt to the Premier League and opportunities to build their confidence. No need for panic, then, but Sunderland might be looking to see if they can recruit further when the January window opens.

Defensive duo depart on loan

Aji Alese and Leo Hjelde both missed pre-season due to significant injuries and are believed to be around a month away from returning to action. The problem they will then face, even accounting for players leaving to represent their countries at AFCON, is that Sunderland’s defensive depth is very strong and their chances of breaking into the first team appear relatively slim in the short-term. As such, a loan move might be a great way for them to rebuild their match fitness and thus stake a real claim when pre-season comes around.

Five senior players leave

Sunderland had a very successful summer window in the main but one of the few disappointments was in finding clubs for the players who had been told early in pre-season that they would not be part of Régis Le Bris’s plans for the upcoming campaign. As such, they’ll be eager to secure moves for Joe Anderson, Jay Matete, Abdoullah Ba, Timothee Pembele and Ian Poveda in January. Anderson and Matete are out of contract next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison Jones leaves on loan

The young midfielder is very highly rated behind the scenes at Sunderland and trains regularly with the senior team. However, once Sunderland’s midfielders return from AFCON duty his chances of playing this season look slim. He would surely be a great signing for any EFL club, bringing energy and quality to their midfield.