Lutsharel Geertruida made his first start for Sunderland as the club came from behind to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris praised Lutsharel Geertruida's hard work behind the scenes after the RB Leipzig loanee made his first start for Sunderland in the 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Geertruida was brought into the side after Omar Alderete was ruled out due to concussion, and with the Black Cats switching to a back five out of possession as they faced a Premier League contender away from home. Geertruida played a starring role in Sunderland's comeback win, his long ball sparking Chemsdine Talbi's stoppage-time winner. Geertruida then played a vital role as he ran from box to box to create the space for Talbi to score, at the end of a strong individual defensive play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris said the defender has had to be patient for his opportunity but added that he always knew he would get his chance in the starting XI.

"I'm really happy for him, he has worked hard so far," Le Bris said.

"He arrived late in the transfer window and the other centre backs started well, so it was obvious we didn't want to break the momentum. We had many conversations, he stayed positive and it was obvious that at some time he would have an opportunity. He did well, gave us new opportunities with the ball because he's really versatile. He can play as a centre back with the game in front of him but in midfield as well. Chelsea I think struggled to find the solution with Lutsha and Trai in the middle. I'm happy for him and for our finishers who have not been involved so much so far."

Le Bris underlined the importance of the spirit in the squad, as Sunderland's substitutes played a crucial role in the win. Chris Rigg played an important part off the right flank, while Brian Brobbey assisted Talbi's winner with a fine piece of hold-up play.

“We speak often about togetherness," Le Bris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need the starters, and we also need the finishers to be completely connected with the squad. That was the case today. It was tough to hold the ball during the second half, but we know that Brian has this ability to keep the ball under pressure. Riggy and Chems also came off the bench and gave this extra energy with the ability to exploit spaces in behind. It was a good way to finish the game."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Why Simon Adingra missed Sunderland’s win over Chelsea

Sunderland are hopeful that Simon Adingra will be fit to face Everton at the Stadium of Light next week.

Adingra was a surprise absentee from the squad at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Black Cats secured their best Premier League result yet, coming from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 thanks to Chemsdine Talbi's stoppage-time winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's understood that Adingra was left out as a precaution having experienced some muscle tightness in training towards the end of the week, with Sunderland opting not to take any risks with the 23-year-old as a result. The Black Cats are hopeful that there is no injury issue and that Adingra will be in contention for next week's game.