Sunderland have confirmed a major change to their footballing structure

Sunderland have confirmed the appointment of Florent Ghisolfi as the club’s new director of football.

Ghisolfi will officially start work at the Academy of Light tomorrow following his departure from AS Roma, where had worked as a sporting director. Ghisolfi had previously worked in the same role at RC Lens and OGC Nice, and will working alongside current sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

The club said the move ‘represents an organic evolution of SAFC’s long-term strategy, as the Club continues to prepare for the opportunities and demands of the Premier League’.

Sunderland’s chairman and majority shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus says the appointment marks an ‘exciting new chapter’ in the club’s journey.

“We have been on an incredible journey over the last four years, and we now face a new challenge as we prepare for life in the Premier League,” he said.

“The appointment of Florent marks an exciting new chapter in that journey. This appointment enhances our capabilities in line with the Club’s long-term vision, and evolving our leadership structure in this way reflects our continued commitment to building a sustainable and competitive Football Club. I’m confident that players, staff, and fans alike will join me in welcoming Florent to Sunderland and supporting him in his new role.”

Ghisolfi’s influence is already being felt as the club step up their transfer work this summer, concluding a club-record deal to sign Habib Diarra on Tuesday. The club are also close to a deal for Saint-Gilloise’s Noah Sadiki, and for free agent Reinildo Mandava.

Sunderland are also expected to appoint Luciano Vulcano to their backroom coaching team in the near future.

Florent Ghisolfi’s first words as Sunderland’s director of football

Ghisolfi said he was ready for an ‘exciting challenge’ and that he was looking forward to working alongside Speakman.

He said: “The Club – players, staff, and supporters – achieved an amazing result last season. Together, these people brought Sunderland back to the Premier League, and I’m strongly determined to bring my experience and support this group to ensure the squad is ready to take the next step. This is an exciting challenge, and I’m looking forward to working alongside Kyril, Kristjaan, and Régis, as we enjoy this exciting new chapter in Sunderland’s history, alongside our fans.”