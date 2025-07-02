Sunderland’s preparations for the new Premier League season are stepping up considerably

Sunderland have identified Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic as a potential signing this summer.

The Black Cats are assessing alternative options after OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka opted to join Saudi Arabian side Neom. Sunderland had identified the 25-year-old as a potential option as he entered the last year of his current contract at the Ligue 1 club, but a major late move from Neom has won the day. Bulka has had a medical and is expected to join the Saudi Pro League team on a long-term contract.

Petrovic has therefore emerged on Sunderland's radar as an alternative. The 25-year-old Serbia international made 23 Premier League appearances in the 2023/24 campaign for Chelsea, but spent last season on loan at RC Strasbourg. Alongside Sunderland's club record-signing Habib Diarra, he featured in a team that excelled at Ligue 1 level and spent much of the campaign in contention for Champions League qualification. Petrovic is expected to be on the move this summer and Chelsea's initial valuation is believed to be in the region of £25 million.

Talks are not as advanced for Petrovic as they are for Saint-Gilloise midfielder Noah Sadicki, who is expected to join the club in €20 million deal in the coming days. Sadicki is having a medical on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to sign a five-year deal at the club. Sunderland expect significant competition for Petrovic from both within the Premier League (Sky Sports report that Bournemouth are keen on a deal) and from Europe's top divisions.

It is nevertheless a further example of the club's ambition this summer under incoming director of football Florent Ghisolfi and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. Former Atletico Madrid Reinildo Mandava is expected to join as a free agent in the near future, with work on further targets ongoing.

Sunderland close in on new appointment to Régis Le Bris's backroom team

Sunderland are closing in on a major addition to their backroom team.

As first reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Black Cats are expected to appoint Luciano Vulcano as a first team assistant coach, bolstering Régis Le Bris's staff for their return to the Premier League. The club have been searching for a new addition to the coaching staff after the departure of Mike Dodds for Wycombe Wanderers, with the decision initially made to minimise any further disruption. Vulcano is expected to join Pedro Ribeiro in Le Bris's team, with Michael Proctor and Alessandro Barcherini currently the other members of the senior coaching group.

Vulcano's appointment would be something of a coup for the club, as he had offers to head into management himself. He brings significant experience of top-level football, having worked with Stefano Pioli at Inter Milan, Fiorentina, AC Milan and most recently Al-Nassr. Vulcano started out as an analyst but more recently worked as Pioli's assistant manager. The 37-year-old is expected to join providing all administrative procedures are completely successfully.

Sunderland's players return for pre-season testing on Friday, before pre-season starts in earnest on Monday.

