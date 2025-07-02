Sunderland have announced major investment into the Stadium of Light this sumer

Sunderland have announced that they will make a seven-figure investment in the Stadium of Light this summer, which they say will take the experience on the concourses 'to a new level.

The club have on Wednesday announced a new partnership with Delaware North, who operate hospitality and merchandise services at more than 50 major venues. That includes Wembley and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in the UK, and the MCG and MetLife Stadium abroad. The investment will see the concourses at the Stadium of Light refurbished and the club say it will also mean an improved range of catering options for fans next season.

Chief Business Officer David Bruce said Delaware North were a 'natural partner' for the club and that the deal would lead to quicker service for fans in the ground.

“This is a hugely exciting development for Sunderland AFC and our supporters,” Bruce said.

“Last summer, we reimagined our retail experience with a global leader and this partnership with Delaware North will now take our general admission and premium experiences to a new level. Partnering with Delaware North will enable us to offer world-class experiences that are built around the fan, with innovation and technology ensuring speed and service excellence. They place supporters and local culture at the heart of each of their bespoke offerings, making them a natural partner for our Club. We are truly thrilled to be collaborating with them and can’t wait for our fans to experience what is coming to the Stadium of Light.”

A club statement added: "Building on last summer’s stadium developments, this will be led by a significant seven-figure investment in the Club’s concourse spaces – the most in this area since the Stadium of Light opened in 1997 – to further reaffirm SAFC’s commitment to delivering the best matchday and event experiences for all supporters.

"Ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season, this will feature refurbished concourse environments and enhancements to the food and beverage offering, including a wider selection of beers and collaborations with local vendors, underpinned by new technology to significantly increase the speed and quality of service.

"From the concourses to the stadium’s most exclusive premium spaces, including the Banks on the Wear and 76 Yards experiences, which will see Michelin star chef and Sunderland fan Tommy Banks take centre stage, the fan journey will be elevated across every touchpoint with industry-leading servicing and innovation at the heart of a redefined operation."

What Delaware North have said about the new partnership with Sunderland

Doug Tetley, managing director of Delaware North UK, said the company were 'honoured' to be partnering with Sunderland.

"The Stadium of Light is a special place with a passionate fanbase, and we are excited to bring our global experience and innovation to this iconic venue," he said.

"Our goal is to deliver memorable moments for every supporter who walks through the gates.”

The move is one of a number being made by Sunderland to improve the Stadium of Light. As well as the hospitality areas being revamped, there is a significant investment into press facilities and other areas of the ground. The club are also investing a significant amount of money into the Academy of Light this summer as they bid to bring their facilities back up to Premier League level after an eight-year absence.