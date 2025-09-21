Sunderland are back in action at the Stadium of Light when they face Aston Villa this afternoon

Régis Le Bris has praised Chemsdine Talbi's contribution to the Sunderland side this season as the winger looks to make his first goal contribution on Wearside.

Talbi has been named in the starting XI in all four of Sunderland's Premier League fixtures so far having arrived from Club Brugge early in the summer transfer window. He is yet to get his Sunderland account up and running but Le Bris says it was always going to take time for him to find his feet at Premier League level, and says he is pleased with the work ethic the 20-year-old is bringing to the team.

"I think Chems did well," Le Bris said.

"He worked hard for the squad. And he's really committed in and out of possession. So far, he didn't score or be able to deliver an assist but he's really well connected with the game model. And he's young, he's only 20. So he needs time, support, he needs challenges as well.

"And I told you that we have different options. But at the same time, I think it's important to support the players through different experiences. So they need a bit of time to develop different aspects of their game. And probably the last one, to be clinical in the box, is the most difficult. So if they don't have the support behind them, it's really tough to be successful."

Régis Le Bris issues stern warning ahead of Aston Villa clash

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Aston Villa, who are yet to win or score a goal in the Premier League so far this season. However, Le Bris has warned his players that they will be punished if they are anywhere below their best against a squad packed with elite players.

"Villa are a strong team," Le Bris said.

"They didn't start well, it's obvious. Below their expectations, it's clear. But they are a top six team, no doubt. So we'll have to play our best football, this is really obvious and crucial. We can't wait for gifts, it won't happen. After that we can't control the opposition. If they are a bit weaker maybe it's better for us but we don't know that this will be the case.

"Football is complex, what we know is they have a strong squad, strong team," he added.

"They are well organised and they have good players.What we can control is our football, the way we want to play at home, especially with our fans. [Use] the confidence we got so far without complacency as well because we will get punished."