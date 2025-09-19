Sunderland return to Premier League action when they face Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light on Sunday

Régis Le Bris says Dan Neil is close to making his Premier League debut despite his decision to deploy Lutsharel Geertruida in midfield last weekend.

Neil has not yet featured in the league this season and despite being a defender first and foremost, Le Bris brought on the RB Leipzig loanee at Selhurst Park. Le Bris says that was based on the fact that Sunderland were facing a lot of defensive pressure at that stage of the game, and that Neil was almost brought on in the first half when Noah Sadiki was struggling with a knee complaint. The Sunderland head coach says Sadiki is fully fit for Aston Villa’s visit to the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.

“Noah early in the game struggled with his knee,” Le Bris said.

“I think at that moment the decision we wanted to make was Dan at that minute. But later in the game for the final fight, they went direct so I think the more defensive profile was probably the best solution, which was Geertruida.”

Le Bris says he has been impressed by Neil’s application and that opportunities are inevitable. Sunderland will lose Sadiki and Habib Diarra for at least a fortnight when the Africa Cup of Nations begins in December.

“I think he trains really well,” Le Bris said.

“He's still really involved and committed in the process. Until you play you don't know. For me I'm always positive because I've worked with young players all my life. They can surprise us. If the foundations are good and they're talented and work hard, they just need opportunities.

“The competition is running. In this position, he has the best just in front of him, which is positive for him and the squad, he just has to wait a bit. We need the full squad. We are taking care of everyone because we know at the end of the season every contribution will be really important, especially for this [Africa Cup of Nations] period because we know we will probably lose five, six or seven players.”

Régis Le Bris issues Brian Brobbey and Bertrand Traoré update

Le Bris also hinted that he is likely to use deadline-day additions Brian Brobbey and Bertrand Traoré as impact substitutes for the time being.

“They’ve had one more week with the squad now,” Le Bris said.

“It was important to train with the team to get to know everyone and our playing principles. So one more week will be useful for them and for us. After that, it's a question of scenario and question of strength we'll need across this game. We won't know before.”