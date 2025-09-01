Nottingham Forest close in on Linfield star Matthew Orr as Sunderland miss out on teenage defender

The 18-year-old right-back has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs in recent months but reports claim that Forest have now agreed a fee with Linfield, with the deal expected to be finalised before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.

Orr enjoyed a standout first full season in senior football last term, helping Linfield secure the Northern Ireland Premiership title and earning multiple Young Player of the Year awards for his performances. The Bangor Academy student signed a one-year extension in April, keeping him under contract until the summer of 2027, but is now set for a new challenge in England’s top flight.

Speaking earlier this year, Orr revealed his inspiration was Sunderland defender Trai Hume, who made the switch from Linfield to Wearside in 2022 and has since become a key figure under Régis Le Bris, helping the Black Cats secure promotion to the Premier League.

Orr, like Hume, is represented by agent Lee Mudd, and will become the latest product of the Linfield Academy to make the move across the water, having joined the club from Bangor Young Men in 2019. The defender scored on his first-team debut in a Europa Conference League tie against Icelandic side Stjarnan last season and has already been capped at under-21 level for Northern Ireland.

He has been included in Tommy Wright’s squad for next month’s European Championship qualifier against Georgia. Despite Sunderland monitoring his progress closely, Orr now looks set to continue his development at the City Ground under Forest, who have moved swiftly to secure one of Northern Ireland’s brightest young talents.

Le Bris offers Dan Neil contract update

Le Bris has provided an update on the club’s ongoing contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Neil could leave for nothing next summer if no agreement is reached, but Le Bris remains optimistic that a solution can still be found before the player can technically sign for another club in January. “It’s the normal life of a player and a club,” Le Bris said.

The Sunderland head coach added: “It is always a shared decision in the end. If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project.”

However, Le Bris still sounded hopeful when pressed further on the situation between Neil and the club: “Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”

Neil, 23, reportedly turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs earlier this summer to remain at Sunderland and fight for his place in Le Bris’ side. Despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a significant summer investment, his focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood ambition of representing his hometown club in the Premier League. Despite that, a new deal between Neil and Sunderland has yet to be agreed upon.

