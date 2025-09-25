Wilson Isidor has been in fine form for Sunderland this season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood has claimed that he would rather have Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor in his starting XI than £69 million Newcastle United summer signing Nick Woltemade at the present moment in time.

Isidor has made an eye-catching start to life in the Premier League, netting three times already, including a vital equaliser in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part, Woltemade scored on his top flight debut for the Magpies, but drew a blank against Bournemouth in a 0-0 stalemate over the weekend. He was also introduced from the bench during last week’s Champions League defeat at the hands of Barcelona.

But despite the German’s impressive reputation and hefty price tag, Sherwood has admitted that he would rather have his Sunderland counterpart in his team right now.

What has Tim Sherwood said about Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor and Newcastle United counterpart Nick Woltemade?

During a recent appearance on Sky Sports News, when asked by a fan which player he believes is better, Sherwood responded: “Isidor is someone I really admire. When he was playing in the Championship, I was thinking, ‘This boy's got all the credentials to play in the Premier League’. I'm glad to see him in the Premier League now. I'm glad to see him scoring for Sunderland.

“Three goals? At the moment, you'd have to say him, wouldn't you? Woltemade has done nothing at the moment. He's scored one goal in his first season. He needs to play more. So you can't really draw any conclusions at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But Isidor has to be ahead of him. Obviously, he's had a few years [sic] to settle into England as well. So he's got a little bit of a head start. I'd say at the moment, though, if I have to take one to win a game tomorrow, I'll have an Isidor.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What else has Tim Sherwood said about Sunderland?

Reflecting on Sunderland’s draw with Aston Villa last time out, Sherwood said: “Sunderland, let's give them some credit... They went down to ten men, and they were the team pushing, you know, and I just felt that the equaliser was inevitable.

“I just want to pick out one player, Granit Xhaka, what a signing he has been. For him to go to a team who are one of the favourites to get relegated, to go in there and not just pick up his money and play in the Premier League again, for a swansong - this guy is trying everything possible to keep him in the division, and he can't do any more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That cushioned header into Isidor was unbelievable. I could see when it came to him, he just cushioned it, there was such care with it. He knew exactly where he needed to put it. He has been a wonderful leader for Sunderland, and he is galvanising the whole squad.”

Your next Sunderland read: Trai Hume sends 61-word message to Sunderland teammate Dan Neil after Premier League debut