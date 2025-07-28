Aston Villa join race for ex-Everton striker Calvert-Lewin amid past Sunderland and Newcastle links

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa have entered the race to sign free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to a report from The Sun.

The 28-year-old striker is available following his departure from Everton this summer, ending a nine-year spell at Goodison Park. Calvert-Lewin has scored 87 goals in 317 club appearances across his career, including spells at Sheffield United, Stalybridge Celtic (loan), Northampton Town (loan), and Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Sunderland were tentatively linked with the striker earlier in the summer, those reports never developed beyond early speculation and appear to have cooled. Now, Villa are said to have asked about Calvert-Lewin’s wage demands as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his attacking options.

With loanees Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio no longer at Villa Park and uncertainty continuing around Ollie Watkins, Villa are reportedly exploring cost-effective reinforcements due to ongoing UEFA financial sustainability pressures.

Calvert-Lewin endured a frustrating 2024-25 campaign, scoring just three goals in 26 Premier League appearances and missing 14 games with a hamstring injury during the latter stages of the season. His last top-flight start came against Tottenham in January.

The striker has also been linked with Newcastle United and AC Milan, and while no formal offers have been reported, Villa’s interest adds another layer to what could become one of the more intriguing free-agent stories of the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt says a loan move is "an option" as the Black Cats continue to reshape their backline for Premier League football – but insists he’ll be ready if Régis Le Bris calls on him for the opening day.

The 22-year-old has featured throughout pre-season after missing the entire senior 2024-25 campaign with a serious knee injury. While Sunderland are expected to bring in top-level defensive reinforcements before the transfer window closes, Seelt has quietly impressed alongside Dan Ballard, showing composure and improved physicality after a long spell on the sidelines, though the Black Cats did lose 3-0 to Hearts on Saturday.

Speaking after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Hearts, the Dutch centre-back opened up about the possibility of a loan exit – but was quick to stress that his sole focus is on playing football regularly and proving his fitness after a year of uncertainty.

“Yes, that’s an option. We don’t know that yet,” Seelt said of a potential loan. “For me, the most important thing is to get regular play time and play loads of games because it’s important after a year of injury. We’ll see what the best option is in there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Seelt’s attitude and professionalism throughout pre-season have been quietly noted inside the club, and he admits he’s simply enjoying being back on the pitch – regardless of what comes next. “I'm just enjoying it at the moment. I also need to be realistic,” he added.

Seelt continued: “They're probably going to get some other players as well, bring some new players in. I feel very good at the moment. We'll see what happens. I just try to do my best. If I have to be there for the first game, then I'll be there.”

Sunderland continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to Hull City on Tuesday night, before rounding off their summer schedule with games against Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, and Augsburg. The Premier League returns to the Stadium of Light on Friday 16 August, when West Ham United visit Wearside.