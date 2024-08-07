Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton is being heavily linked with a transfer to Blackpool.

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton is on the cusp of completing a transfer to League One outfit Blackpool - according to reports.

The 25-year-old’s future on Wearside has long been the subject of speculation following a hugely frustrating and injury-blighted campaign last term. Having initially secured a loan deal with Derby County, Embleton tore a thigh muscle after making just two appearances for the Rams, and subsequently returned to the North East early.

That period of absence came off the back of a lengthy spell on the treatment table as a consequence of an ankle ligament issue stretching all the way back to December 2022. As such, since the beginning of last year, Embleton has recorded just 111 minutes of first team action across all competitions

As per Roker Report, however, Blackpool are intent on offering him an opportunity to kick start his stuttering career. The online outlet took to X on Tuesday evening to suggest that Embleton has undergone a medical at Bloomfield Road ahead of signing a two-year deal. They go on to state that the transfer fee is unknown at this stage.

The Tangerines have been linked with the Sunderland academy graduate for some time now, but have reportedly faced competition for his signature from MK Dons in recent days. According to Alan Nixon, the League Two side, managed by former Gateshead boss Mike Williamson, have also been plotting an ambitious swoop for the player.

But Blackpool appear to have moved ahead of them in the race for his services, and Embleton could now return to the club at which he spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, scoring two goals and assisting four more across 21 appearances.