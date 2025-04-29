Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Oxford United on Saturday afternoon

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has expressed his disbelief that Enzo Le Fée was not deployed in a central role by the Black Cats during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Oxford United.

Regis Le Bris’ side put in a lacklustre display at the Kassam Stadium to record their fourth consecutive Championship defeat, with just one match left to play before next month’s play-off campaign gets underway.

Interestingly, Le Fée started Saturday’s contest out on the left wing, and after showing glimpses of promise in an otherwise underwhelming showing from his side, Gabbiadini has questioned why Le Bris didn’t opt to play him in his preferred position through the middle.

What did Marco Gabbiadini say about Sunderland midfielder Enzo Le Fée?

In a frank assessment during which he also criticised Chris Rigg and Patrick Roberts for their “anonymous” displays against Oxford, Gabbiadini told BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport: “We’re huffing and puffing and not really getting anywhere at the moment. It's a very difficult watch. There were some moments... we probably deserved a goal from the chances and half-chances we had in the first half.

“There was some, Le Fée played a really good dead ball into the box but nobody got on the end of it and there was obviously Rigg’s header in the second half, a couple of other chances in the first half but not anything really convincing and we obviously did the cardinal sin of going a goal down against a team who were desperate for a win.

“You know, it was a huge game for Oxford and I think they did a job on us in that they were very physical. Every time the ball went to one of our players they got clipped or pushed or caught in the follow through or whatever, but they did it in a clever way and we didn't find a way around that, and there were some really anonymous performances. Roberts was just completely ineffectual. Rigg’s struggled to really put a stamp on the game, in a game when they had a lot of possession and they needed a little bit of magic. And look it's hard, you know, I find it hard to criticise a lad of his age but this is the reality of where we are as a club at this moment.

“My biggest question would be why on earth isn't Enzo Le Fée playing in the middle of the pitch? He's the only one really for me who had any sort of gumption about him on Saturday. It was, as I said, a hard watch.”