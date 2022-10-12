News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland make key appointment as ex-Motherwell, Dundee United and Scotland coach unveiled

Sunderland have made a key backroom appointment with the arrival of Adam Asghar as Under-18 lead coach.

By Richard Mennear
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Asghar began his coaching career at Motherwell and he has also worked for Dundee United as their Senior Academy Head Coach.

He has also worked with the Scottish FA.

Experienced Asghar – only 28 – has also worked overseeing Head of Youth programmes in the USA.

Sunderland's Academy of Light training base.

Sunderland’s head of coaching, Stuart English said: “Adam is a bright young coach and we’re delighted he’s part of our Academy set-up.

"His CV at such a young age speaks for itself and his passion and energy to be a part of our programme really excited us.

"Working alongside Carlton Fairweather, Adam’s role will enable more fluidity between our Under-18s and Under-21s, and we’re delighted to welcome him to the Club.”

Glasgow-born Asghar will oversee the development programme for the Under-18s and help bridge the gap to the Under-21s.

He represented Dumbarton, Alloa Athletic, East Stirlingshire and Annan Athletic as a player.

