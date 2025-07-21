Luis Suárez set for Sporting move as Sunderland target nears transfer – Romano says deal is close

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland look set to miss out on Colombian striker Luis Suárez, with talks accelerating over a move to Sporting CP, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano posted on Sunday evening: “Understand talks between Sporting and Almeria for Luis Suárez have accelerated in the recent hours! Agreement close for the striker to join Sporting with final details to be sorted this week. Almost there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old forward, who scored 31 goals in 43 games for Almería last season, has been on Sunderland’s radar this summer as the Black Cats search for additional firepower. As previously reported by several outlets, Sunderland had made initial enquiries alongside clubs including Burnley and Fenerbahçe.

However, Suárez now appears set for a switch to the Portuguese giants, who view him as a direct replacement for Viktor Gyökeres – currently the subject of a proposed £63.5million move to Arsenal. Almería president João Gonçalves recently hinted that the club would move forward with other interested parties if Sporting delayed too long. But with Romano reporting that final details are now being ironed out, a deal looks imminent.

Sunderland are expected to turn their attention to other forward targets should Suárez complete his move to Lisbon in the coming days. The Black Cats are also set to face the Portuguese giants in the Algarve on Monday evening after drawing 1-1 during their last pre-season clash versus Sevilla on Saturday night.

Enzo Le Fee’s first-half goal looked as if it had secured the win for the Black Cats, but Ruben Vargas scored with almost the last kick of the game. Afterwards, The Echo caught up with head coach Régis Le Bris to discuss the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The young lads who played in the second half didn't deserve this goal, but it can happen,” Le Beis said. “It shows that when you have the opportunity to score and win the game, you have to take it. If not, something can happen, and this was the case.

“But the most important thing was the team spirit, the way we worked together. They worked hard. It was two different halves, we were more dominant in the first and had the opportunity to score two or three more goals. In the second half, I think Sevilla had their best squad, and for us we had an unusual squad. They worked well, defended properly, and at the end, the most important thing for us is to work hard.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Asked if the first half’s starting XI vs Sevilla was nearing full strength, Le Bris added: "I think it's obvious that we can't waste time. It doesn't mean that two or three players who played in the second aren't able to play in the first half [team]. It's obvious [that they can]. At the same time, we need now to work on the core of the squad to be ready to be competitive in three weeks.”

Your next Sunderland read: 63 fantastic photos of Sunderland and Sevilla fans alongside Reinildo during pre-season clash - gallery