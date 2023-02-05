Sunderland loanee subbed 30 seconds into debut as Jay Matete impresses at Plymouth
Sunderland drew 1-1 against Millwall at The Den in the Championship on Saturday – but how did the Black Cats’ loan players get on?
Jay Matete
Sunderland loanee midfielder Jay Matete was once again voted Man of the Match by Plymouth Argyle fans in League One on Saturday.
Argyle lost 1-0 to Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday in the promotion clash with Matete starting and excelling in midfield once again for the Pilgrims.
Nathan Newell
Nathan Newall enjoyed a decent afternoon for Darlington, who he recently joined on loan, after playing the full game and managing an assist in Darlington's 3-1 win over Telford United.
Bailey Wright
Bailey Wright came off the bench for Rotherham around the 70-minute mark before challenging for a header 30 seconds later. It didn’t go well and the 30-year-old had to go off after a clash of heads on his Millers debut without touching the ball.
It was confirmed after the game that Wright was concussed following the clash and that he will now go through a week of concussion protocols.
Rotherham United’s Ollie Rathbone said: "I really feel for Bailey Wright. I least he can say he didn't put a foot wrong on his debut!"
Michael Spellman
Spellman started for Blyth Spartans just hours after his signing was announced against Leamington Spa in the Vanarama National League and played the full game as the Tyneside club picked up a 1-0 away win after Sam Hodgson’s first-half penalty handed them the win.
Carl Winchester
The Northern Ireland international started in midfield as Shrewsbury Town defeated Oxford United 1-0 in League One.