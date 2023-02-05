Jay Matete

Sunderland loanee midfielder Jay Matete was once again voted Man of the Match by Plymouth Argyle fans in League One on Saturday.

Argyle lost 1-0 to Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday in the promotion clash with Matete starting and excelling in midfield once again for the Pilgrims.

Bailey Wright playing for Sunderland earlier this season before moving on loan to Rotherham.

Nathan Newell

Nathan Newall enjoyed a decent afternoon for Darlington, who he recently joined on loan, after playing the full game and managing an assist in Darlington's 3-1 win over Telford United.

Bailey Wright

Bailey Wright came off the bench for Rotherham around the 70-minute mark before challenging for a header 30 seconds later. It didn’t go well and the 30-year-old had to go off after a clash of heads on his Millers debut without touching the ball.

It was confirmed after the game that Wright was concussed following the clash and that he will now go through a week of concussion protocols.

Rotherham United’s Ollie Rathbone said: "I really feel for Bailey Wright. I least he can say he didn't put a foot wrong on his debut!"

Michael Spellman

Spellman started for Blyth Spartans just hours after his signing was announced against Leamington Spa in the Vanarama National League and played the full game as the Tyneside club picked up a 1-0 away win after Sam Hodgson’s first-half penalty handed them the win.

Carl Winchester