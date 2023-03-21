Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo's transfer situation and Manchester United's next steps outlined
Transfer Insider Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on the future of Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo.
Amad joined Sunderland from Manchester United on a season-long loan last summer following a stint at Scottish club Rangers during the 2021-22 campaign.
The loans came after the Ivory Coast international made the switch to Manchester United from Atalanta for a reported whopping financial package of somewhere in the region of €25 million to €40 million including bonuses.
The 20-year-old has netted nine times in the Championship for Sunderland this season, cementing himself as a key player under head coach Tony Mowbray and developing a fruitful partnership with Patrick Roberts.
However, talk has now turned towards Amad’s future with the youngster playing so well at Sunderland with transfer expert Romano taking to YouTube to provide an update.
“Manchester United will make a decision on them [Amad and Facundo Pellistri] between April and May and they will discuss with the player’s agents to decide,” explained Romano. "They are very happy and they [Manchester United] are convinced they will not lose money on these two players.
"So it means that the plan was smart and good... for Amad Diallo they want the player to play and play. When Amad Diallo is on the pitch, he is always doing good but he deserves to play, to be in the starting XI.
“So Erik ten Hag is also appreciating his approach on loan but they will evaluate the future of these two players but Manchester United feel they will not lose money.”