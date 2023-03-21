The loans came after the Ivory Coast international made the switch to Manchester United from Atalanta for a reported whopping financial package of somewhere in the region of €25 million to €40 million including bonuses.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Amad Diallo of Sunderland celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Sunderland at St Andrews (stadium) on November 11, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

However, talk has now turned towards Amad’s future with the youngster playing so well at Sunderland with transfer expert Romano taking to YouTube to provide an update.

“Manchester United will make a decision on them [Amad and Facundo Pellistri] between April and May and they will discuss with the player’s agents to decide,” explained Romano. "They are very happy and they [Manchester United] are convinced they will not lose money on these two players.

"So it means that the plan was smart and good... for Amad Diallo they want the player to play and play. When Amad Diallo is on the pitch, he is always doing good but he deserves to play, to be in the starting XI.