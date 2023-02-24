The Manchester United loanee has been one of the stars of Sunderland's unlikely play-off push, forming a mesmeric partnership with Patrick Roberts down the right flank. Though he played a key part in Sunderland's goal at Rotherham United on Tuesday night by setting Luke O'Nien away, he has shown some signs of fatigue during a month in which the Black Cats have faced seven competitive fixtures.

Having rested Roberts in midweek, Mowbray is likely to reprise the partnership which has so enthralled supporters in recent months. Mowbray has had to manage his squad through recent fixtures but he wants to see them back playing in their usual style at Coventry - and Amad is very obviously central to that.

"I wouldn't criticise Amad - I struggle to pick a team without him," Mowbray said.

Sunderland loanee Amad

"He went through a really hot spell where he scored just about every game for us for a few weeks, but he still contributes massively to our team and the way that we function. He's a kid who has never played football regularly, he played a handful of games for Atalanta and then went to Manchester United where didn't play much, and then had a loan to Rangers where he didn't play regularly.

"He's come here and it's the first time, probably ever in his life, where he has played men's football week in, week out and it will be very demanding on him. It's nothing surprising that at time he doesn't quite hit the absolute pinnacle of what he can bring, because it's been game after game every three days.

"I tried to give him a break [at QPR] but it was only an hour - and then he came on and impacted the football match.

"I'm always telling our players to give him the ball, he doesn't lose it, he does something that allows to attack, score or be creative. I always believe that talent wins you football matches. Amad at Sunderland at this moment, and Patrick is the same, does things that normal players don't do. So I want the team to work the ball into certain areas, to give it to the players that can make the difference.

"We should be delighted that they're here and helping our team be successful, but they're human beings and not robots. They can't keep churning it out every three days. They need a break, whether it be being on the bench or coming off after an hour, so that they can take a gulp of air and get ready for the next one."