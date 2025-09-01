A Sunderland loan deal for Harrison Jones has fallen through on deadline day – and The Echo explains why

Harrison Jones looks likely to stay at Sunderland beyond tonight’s 7pm transfer deadline, The Echo understands.

There had been some hope from the player’s side that a loan deal would materialise before the window closed, but as things stand, no agreement is close. Sunderland had been open to allowing the 20-year-old to leave temporarily to secure regular first-team football, but a move now appears unlikely unless there is a late development in the final hour.

Sources have indicated that Cheltenham Town and Kilmarnock were among the clubs to express an interest in taking Jones on loan earlier in the window, but neither the player nor Sunderland felt those moves were the right fit at this stage of his development.

Barrow was also understood to have been considered as a potential destination, but again, nothing concrete materialised. While Jones has had multiple options this summer, neither the club nor the player were prepared to rush into a deal that didn’t provide the right pathway or guarantees over consistent senior minutes.

However, Jones’ future is not fully settled. The player could still explore options abroad, with several European transfer windows remaining open beyond the UK deadline. Clubs in the Netherlands and Norway can continue business until September 2, while in Austria, Croatia, and Ukraine, the window will close on September 5.

Transfer dealings then shut in Belgium and Poland on September 8, followed by Czechia, Romania, and Switzerland on September 9. The Saudi Arabian window closes on September 10, with Turkey (September 11) and Greece (September 12) following, before Mexico’s extended window shuts on September 13.

Moves to the National League in England would also remain possible after tomorrow’s deadline. Though there is, as yet, no indication that Jones will move abroad, his camp are understood to be open to exploring options should the right opportunity arise.

Jones has progressed rapidly through Sunderland’s youth system and is considered one of the club’s brightest prospects. He made his first-team debut on 13 August 2024 in an EFL Cup defeat to Preston North End and earned his first senior start against Stoke City in the FA Cup in January. He later made his Championship debut on 28 February 2025, coming off the bench during a 2-1 win away at Sheffield Wednesday, and went on to make four appearances in the second tier last season.

Highly rated by Régis Le Bris and Sunderland’s academy staff, Jones featured in the senior squad during pre-season ahead of the club’s Premier League return. However, following a heavy summer recruitment drive and increased competition for midfield places, Sunderland had been open to securing him regular senior football elsewhere. For now, Jones looks set to stay on Wearside beyond deadline day, but developments could still occur if an attractive opportunity arises in the coming days.