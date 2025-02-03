Sunderland have been linked with Pape Cherif Ndiaye in recent days.

A potential loan deal for Red Star Belgrade striker Pape Cherif Ndiaye is still “an option” for Sunderland in the closing stages of the transfer window, but the Serbian club would prefer to reach a permanent agreement for the player, according to reports.

Links between the Black Cats and the Senegalese talent initially emerged over the weekend, with Regis Le Bris’ side understood to be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements in the latter stages of the market. For his part, the 29-year-old has netted 96 career goals in 252 appearances across all competitions, including 15 in 27 for the Serbian club in this season’s league campaign.

Over the course of his career, Ndiaye has played for clubs in Belgium, Croatia, Turkey, China, and Serbia. According to the Daily Mirror’s Ryan Taylor, Sunderland are keen on the player, but the initial understanding was that Red Star Belgrade would be reluctant to sell between now and tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Writing on X, Taylor stated: “Sunderland looking into late deal for Red Star Belgrade striker Pape Cherif Ndiaye as part of search for attacking reinforcements before deadline. Confidence on player side that move is possible but Serbian giants reluctant to sell.”

Now, however, the Black Cats have perhaps been offered a glimmer of hope. According to Serbian outlet Sport Klub, Ndiaye could still be available on loan, but Red Star would prefer to sell him if at all possible. The report goes on to state that Ndiaye was left out of Red Star’s starting XI for a 2-1 top flight victory on Sunday because the prospect of his exit looms large in the Serbian capital. It is also suggested that French club Stade de Reims have shown an interest in the player, as have unnamed suitors from Saudi Arabia, but it is Sunderland who have expressed the “most concrete” intention to sign him.

Sport Klub also claim that Sunderland tried to sign Ndiaye on the final day of the summer transfer window, but “gave up” when it became apparent that they would be unable to get a deal over the line. These latest rumours involving Ndiaye come off the back of widespread speculation that Sunderland are leading the race to sign teenage striker Jayden Danns on loan from Liverpool. A number of Championship sides have been touted as admirers of the starlet, but it is understood that the Stadium of Light has emerged as his most likely destination over the coming hours.

Whether the anticipated arrival of Danns would affect Sunderland’s attempts to sign Ndiaye are unclear at this stage, but at the very least, the feeling in Serbia is that there could still be a chance that the player ends up in England by the end of the day.

