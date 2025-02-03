Sunderland are attempting a late transfer deal for an experienced striker on deadline day

According to the latest reports, Sunderland are working on a late deal for Pape Cherif Ndiaye on deadline day.

The Senegal attacker has never played in England and is currently contracted to Red Star Belgrade. The 29-year-old has netted 96 career goals in 252 appearances in all competitions, including 15 in 27 for the Serbian club in this season’s league campaign.

Sunderland are on the hunt for additions to their forward line and have been linked with a move for Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns on loan. Ndiaye, however, would represent a more experienced option to head coach Règis Le Bris. The Black Cats have just secured the long-term future of Wilson Isidor, who has signed a permanent deal at the club until 2028.

During his career, Ndiaye has played for clubs in Belgium, Croatia, Turkey, China and Serbia. Now, a national report from the Daily Mirror’s Ryan Taylor claims that Sunderland are interested in the player but that Red Star Belgrade are reluctant to sell during the current window.

Taylor stated: “Sunderland looking into late deal for Red Star Belgrade striker Pape Cherif Ndiaye as part of search for attacking reinforcements before deadline. Confidence on player side that move is possible but Serbian giants reluctant to sell.”

Sunderland are back in action on Monday night against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship with the clubs due to kick off while the transfer window is still open. The winter trading period will close at 11pm, making the next 12 hours incredibly interesting.