10 Sunderland players who could head out on loan this summer transfer window

A number of Sunderland players could head out on loan this summer.

With promotion back to the Premier League secured, Sunderland have a number of transfer decisions to make this summer.

A busy window is anticipated on Wearside, and to that end, several players could be headed for the exit door at the Stadium of Light. But who will be a candidate for a loan departure, rather than a permanent agreement?

We’ve taken a closer look below at the possible options below...

Matty Young

The teenage goalkeeper shone during his stint with Salford City last season, and while the hope is that he will have a big future on Wearside, the likelihood is that another spell in the EFL beckons for the time being.

Jenson Seelt

After a lengthy stint on the treatment, it is not overly clear as to where Seelt now sits in the defensive pecking order at the Stadium of Light, and with reinforcements expected this summer, he could fall further still. As such, a loan could make an awful lot of sense to ensure that he continues his development at a crucial juncture in his career.

Leo Hjelde

It is easy to forget just how young Hjelde is. The 21-year-old has stepped up admirably when called upon in recent months, but like Seelt, he too could find himself struggling for regular game time in the Premier League. The potential is undoubtedly there, and a loan could help him to hone his talent even further.

Alan Browne

Browne finds himself in a tricky position on Wearside. Signed for his immense Championship experience but largely injured last season, it is not overly clear as to how smoothly he will make the transition into a top flight midfielder. There is every chance that he sticks around as a squad player, but the possibility of an exit - temporary or otherwise - can’t be ruled out.

Milan Aleksic

After a testing debut campaign in England, speculation over a potential loan departure for Aleksic has already started to simmer. In truth, that feels like a smart idea, although the key for Sunderland will be finding the right destination for their teenage starlet.

Harrison Jones

The U21s captain is highly regarded on Wearside, and with good reason, but if he is to continue his steady upwards trajectory, then you suspect that regular first team football will be the next step on his journey. Sunderland may struggle to offer that to Jones next season, and as a consequence, a stint in the EFL could prove hugely beneficial.

Ahmed Abdullahi

There is a chance - however slim - that Abdullahi could return from his injury plight and immediately take to Premier League football with an unexpected ease. The likelihood is, however, that the young striker will require a period of adjustment, and a loan - even if it comes a little later in the season - could prove to be the best course of action.

Trey Ogunsuyi

Ogunsuyi was knocking on the door of the first team last season after his goal-scoring heroics for the U21s, but like many on this list, his chances of breaking into Regis Le Bris’ plans are likely to diminish within the broader context of promotion. Nevertheless, the promising centre-forward is expected to have a massive future ahead of him, and like Jones, the next step for this shining academy graduate could be a loan spell to gain valuable first team experience.

Zak Johnson

Having already enjoyed a couple of temporary stints away from the Stadium of Light, Johnson will surely be a candidate for an exit of some kind this summer. Perhaps that will mean a permanent departure, but there is always the chance that Sunderland will look to keep him on their books for a while longer.

Nectar Triantis

And finally, after a superb loan spell with Hibernian last season, Sunderland have a decision to make regarding Triantis’ future. Do they cash in while his stock his high, give him an opportunity to prove himself on Wearside, or send him out on another loan with view to potentially bringing him back into their squad in the event of relegation next term? Only time will tell, of course, but there is no doubting that the Australian is a man in demand this summer.

