The Sunderland duo are unlikely to leave this January amid reported interest to the tune of £51million

Two of Sunderland’s brightest young talents have been linked with transfers.

Jobe, 19, and Chris Rigg, 17, have cemented themselves as valuable cogs in new head coach Régis Le Bris’ midfield this season with the Black Cats currently top of the Championship with 13 games played of the 2024-5 campaign.

Both talented youngsters continue to be linked with moves to clubs currently higher up the food chain. West Ham are the most recent team to have reportedly shown an interest in Jobe, with Spanish outlet Fichajes claiming the London club value the highly-rated midfielder at around £21million.

It feels highly unlikely, though, that Jobe will move anywhere this coming January with Sunderland doing so well in the league under Le Bris. Indeed, the Black Cats fought off transfer interest from Crystal Palace last summer, with the former Birmingham City player agreeing to a new contract at the Stadium of Light, which will run until 2028.

Sunderland, however, may see their resolve tested in the summer, especially if they do not win promotion to the Premier League at the end of the current campaign. Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be keen on Jobe, though the player is thought to be enjoying his time on Wearside despite the links to clubs elsewhere.

Jobe’s midfield colleague Rigg has been constantly with a move to Manchester United with several reports claiming that the Red Devils are “leading the race” to capture the wonderkid’s signature. Sunderland are thought to value the midfielder at around the £20million to £30million mark but are also in no rush to sell.

Like Jobe, Rigg signed a new deal at Sunderland last summer, which was his first professional contract and will run for another two-and-three-quarter seasons. Given the situations of both players, the Black Cats are not likely to be tempted into selling either during January and are well protected in the event of further interest.

Rigg rejected approaches from Italian giants Inter Milan and Germany’s elite club Bayern Munich alongside Manchester United during last summer’s window. Sunderland were not able to match the financial packages offered by Bayern, Inter and Manchester United - which were lucrative and included the offer of paid-for accommodation. However, one source told The Echo that owner Louis-Dreyfus “broke the bank” to hand Rigg the best first professional deal Sunderland have ever offered to a player.

It is understood that Rigg’s reasons for remaining at Sunderland were in part financial but also due to his fondness for the club and its support. Rigg has been with Sunderland for most of his life and made his debut as a 15-year-old, which has created a bond with supporters.

Rigg also chose to remain at Sunderland due to the excellent work the club had already done with him and their general handling of his situation. The midfielder was exposed to senior football at a young age and has featured regularly for the first team and is expected to do so again next campaign.

Rigg and his representatives thought it prudent to remain at a club prioritising youth where he can play in the Championship regularly and extend his already growing reputation, rather than head to a top-level club and become lost in their under-21s system with senior opportunities severely limited.