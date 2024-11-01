Dwight Yorke reacts as ex-Sunderland player lands new international job

Former Sunderland player Dwight Yorke has been appointed as Trinidad and Tobago head coach.

The former Manchester United striker and Sunderland player has spoken of his pride and privilege at being named the new head coach and he will lead their World Cup qualification campaign.

Reacting to the news, Yorke - in a statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association - said: “I am proud and privileged to receive the honour of leading the Trinidad and Tobago national team. The opportunity to work with this talented, close-knit group of players is something I look forward to.

“Having helped Trinidad and Tobago to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2000, captained the side at the 2006 World Cup and been assistant manager, my love and commitment to my national team is well documented.

“I saw first hand as a player how working together to achieve our targets brought joy and united our country. I see that same ambition and desire at all levels of the current set-up. As a player I experienced some incredible moments in a Trinidad and Tobago shirt. With this squad I hope they can continue as head coach.”

Yorke was captain of the Trinidad and Tobago 2006 World Cup squad. He played for Manchester United - part of the treble-winning 1999 side - Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Sydney FC during his player career.

Meanwhile, TTFA President Kieron Edwards added: “With World Cup qualification in our sights, we’re thrilled to welcome Dwight Yorke as the new head coach of our Men’s National Team. Dwight’s experience, leadership, and commitment to the red, white, and black are exactly what we need to inspire our players and our nation.”

“Dwight’s journey from a standout player to a seasoned leader in football brings a unique vision that aligns with our ambitions,” added President Edwards. “We are confident he will guide us forward with purpose and pride as we work to make Trinidad and Tobago’s presence felt on the world stage once again.”