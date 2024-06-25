Sunderland-linked striker completes summer transfer move to Scottish Premiership club
and live on Freeview channel 276
A striker linked with a summer move to Sunderland has completed a move to the Scottish Premiership.
Former Sevilla B striker Musa Drammeh was said to be of interest to the Black Cats and a number of other Championship clubs as his contract in Spain drew to a conclusion, but he has instead signed a three-year deal to join Hearts of Midlothian.
Hearts head coach Steven Naismith said the 22-year-old would need time to settle at Tynecastle but backed him to make a major impact in the Scottish capital.
“Musa is an exciting young talent with loads of positive attributes,” Naismith said.
“He’s quick, physical and direct, and he’ll offer us something different going forward. He’s got a real appetite to learn and we believe we can help develop him into a top player. We’ve got real competition in our forward areas now and the experience in there is something Musa will be able to lean on, which will allow him time to settle.
“I’m sure he’ll fit into our group really well and I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Mason Burstow’s return to Chelsea means Sunderland will almost certainly be back in the market for more striking options this summer, though their preference in the January transfer window was for a more experienced option. The Black Cats were unable to finalise a loan deal for Kieffer Moore, who instead joined Ipswich Town as they went on to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.