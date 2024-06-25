Sunderland-linked striker completes summer transfer move to Scottish Premiership club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have stepped up their summer window plans but a rumoured target has signed elsewhere

A striker linked with a summer move to Sunderland has completed a move to the Scottish Premiership.

Former Sevilla B striker Musa Drammeh was said to be of interest to the Black Cats and a number of other Championship clubs as his contract in Spain drew to a conclusion, but he has instead signed a three-year deal to join Hearts of Midlothian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith said the 22-year-old would need time to settle at Tynecastle but backed him to make a major impact in the Scottish capital.

“Musa is an exciting young talent with loads of positive attributes,” Naismith said.

“He’s quick, physical and direct, and he’ll offer us something different going forward. He’s got a real appetite to learn and we believe we can help develop him into a top player. We’ve got real competition in our forward areas now and the experience in there is something Musa will be able to lean on, which will allow him time to settle.

“I’m sure he’ll fit into our group really well and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad