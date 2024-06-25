Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest Sunderland and Championship-related transfer headlines from around the web

The transfer window is now open - and Sunderland have already concluded some early business.

Alex Bas has departed to Notts County on a permanent deal after spending last season out on loan at AFC Wimbledon. The former Portsmouth man has been replaced at Sunderland by former Coventry City player Simon Moore, with the deals confirmed by the club earlier this month.

The Wearsiders have also installed Régis Le Bris as the club’s new head coach with the 48-year-old Frenchman signing a three-year deal. All eyes have now turned towards the transfer market once again ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Here, we take a look at the main Sunderland and Championship transfer headlines that you may have missed on June 25:

Nathan Bishop looks set to join League One side Wycombe Wanderers. Bishop is in talks to leave on a season-long loan deal. Sunderland are prepared to let Bishop leave in search of regular football after he made just two appearances in his first season on Wearside. (Sunderland Echo)

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in Leeds United's 18-year-old England under-21 midfielder Archie Gray. The youngster is said to be considering his options amid interest from Germany. (Bild)

​Luton Town are reportedly going up against Italian giants AC Milan for the signing of winger Cyriaque Irié from French Championnat National side Dijon FCO. (GFFN)

Crystal Palace are not yet ready to step up their interest in Jobe, 18, as things stand. Michael Olise is set to sign for German giants Bayern Munich in a deal worth a reported £50.7million. Despite this, however, it has been claimed that the windfall is unlikely to trigger offers for Jobe from Palace. (Alan Nixon)

Championship duo Hull City and Blackburn Rovers are interested in Guingamp’s Kalidou Sidibe. Sidibe, 25, made 31 appearances in all competitions last season and chipped in with three goals. His side finished 9th in Ligue 2 and are preparing for another year in the French second tier. (Cameroun Web)