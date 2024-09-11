Sunderland were touted for a late swoop for Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana this summer.

Sunderland-linked striker David Datro Fofana is set to join Greek outfit AEK Athens on loan, according to reports.

The Chelsea forward was one of a number of names that were touted as potential targets at the Stadium of Light in the latter stages of the transfer window, but ultimately ended up staying with parent club Chelsea as the deadline for English clubs to sign players came and went. Sides in Greece are permitted to bring in new acquisitions until September 11th, however, and now it would appear that Fofana is closing in on a move to the continent.

According to Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has been reached that will take the 21-year-old attacker to Athens on a temporary basis. The Italian reporter goes on to suggest that any deal will include an option-to-buy clause worth around £20 million - although that clause is not mandatory, and AEK will have until June of next year to decide whether or not they wish to activate it. For his part, Fofana is said to have accepted the transfer, with paperwork now being completed between the two clubs.

The Ivorian has previously spent time on loan with Sunderland’s Championship rivals Burnley, scoring four goals across 15 outings last season as the Clarets succumbed to relegation from the Premier League. He is still yet to register a senior strike for Chelsea, having made four appearances for the Blues.

Despite being frustrated in their apparent pursuit of Fofana, Sunderland did eventually sign a striker in the closing stages of the transfer window, bringing in Nigerian prospect Ahmed Abdullahi from Belgian outfit KAA Gent on a permanent deal.

Addressing the 20-year-old’s arrival on Wearside, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are delighted to welcome Ahmed to Sunderland. He is a natural centre forward, who enjoys playing in central areas, in addition to being an excellent finisher. He has an impressive goal-scoring record at youth level and he recently stepped up into Gent’s senior team. We will give him time to settle and support him in that process, but he will bring immediate competition to our attacking line and we look forward to seeing him grow with us throughout the season and beyond.”